Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

