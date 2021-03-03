Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys Shares of 292 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 292 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Tesla by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,823 shares of company stock valued at $86,554,130 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $686.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $809.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $658.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,378.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

