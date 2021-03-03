Beacon Securities Comments on Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:OSI)

Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) (CVE:OSI) – Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V)’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) (CVE:OSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01.

Shares of OSI stock opened at C$1.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.19. Osino Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.43 and a 52 week high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 22.47 and a quick ratio of 22.34.

Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

