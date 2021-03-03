Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAYRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

