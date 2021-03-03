BASIC Trading Down 1% This Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $22.83 million and $825,877.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.40 or 0.00497465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00076594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00078267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00079070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.13 or 0.00503061 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.