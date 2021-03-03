Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.66 ($84.30).

BAS stock opened at €70.27 ($82.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12 month high of €69.67 ($81.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.89.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

