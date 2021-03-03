Barrington Research Comments on Strategic Education, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $6.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.18. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STRA. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 6.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,716 shares of company stock worth $1,948,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.