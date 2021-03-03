Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRFH opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

