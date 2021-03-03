Barclays Increases EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $450.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $377.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $387.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $402.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,576,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,174,000 after buying an additional 180,734 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

