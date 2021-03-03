Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Position Cut by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,047 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,618,000 after purchasing an additional 821,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth approximately $8,396,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 362,283 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth approximately $6,283,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 109.4% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 215,962 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $43.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.