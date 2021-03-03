Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,851 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.96% of Planet Fitness worth $131,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after buying an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
PLNT opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,194.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $90.34.
In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,816 shares of company stock worth $15,626,568 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. Macquarie increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.76.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
