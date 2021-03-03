Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,851 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.96% of Planet Fitness worth $131,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after buying an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,194.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,816 shares of company stock worth $15,626,568 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. Macquarie increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.76.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.