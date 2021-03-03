Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,338,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $134,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

DAR stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

