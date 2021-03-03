Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $140.52 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $140,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in NVR by 75.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,657.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,486.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,214.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,806.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $64.41 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,045.60.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.