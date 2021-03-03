Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $136,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $336.59 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $353.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

