Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $125,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $120.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $337,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

