Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMO. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an outperformer rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $112.50 price objective (up from $106.50) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.39.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

