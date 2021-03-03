Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of BKRIY remained flat at $$4.15 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

