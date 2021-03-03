Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Bank of Ireland Group stock remained flat at $$4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

