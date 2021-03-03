Bank of America Begins Coverage on Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the LED producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CREE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $114.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.00. Cree has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cree by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cree by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

