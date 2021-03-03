BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.02

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 6097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXS. DA Davidson cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.32.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

