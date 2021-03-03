Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,610 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 37.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.8% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

