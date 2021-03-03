Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.79. Approximately 5,331,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,396,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -141.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.