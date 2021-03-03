Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 123.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after acquiring an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ball by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,549 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Ball by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,670 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Ball by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,280,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,685,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,507,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,052 shares of company stock worth $14,056,306. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.