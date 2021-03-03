Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Update

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BAFYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Balfour Beatty stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

