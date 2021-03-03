Baker Hughes to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

BKR stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,368,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,542,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

