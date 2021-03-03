Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 93,646 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,765,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,646 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.20% of Stericycle worth $330,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,504,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 845,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57,729 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 76.7% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 783,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 340,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 651,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.