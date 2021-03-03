Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,742 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $262,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $249,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after purchasing an additional 469,880 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,403,000 after purchasing an additional 463,906 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after purchasing an additional 406,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,759,000 after purchasing an additional 261,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $332.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.