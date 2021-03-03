Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,632,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,646 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $77,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

