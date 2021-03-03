Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 131.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.08% of Vroom worth $404,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on VRM shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vroom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,380 shares of company stock worth $5,336,888 over the last 90 days.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

