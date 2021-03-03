Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $126.51 Million Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,137 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.10% of Codexis worth $126,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after buying an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after buying an additional 412,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 123,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Codexis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

CDXS opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

