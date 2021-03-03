Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.82% of LiveRamp worth $88,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,774,000 after acquiring an additional 261,143 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,177,000 after purchasing an additional 276,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 266,094 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,433. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

