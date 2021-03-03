Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 1,349,063 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,157,721 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349,063 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.38% of Banco Bradesco worth $174,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 223,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

