Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $390.00 at KeyCorp

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s previous close.

BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.32.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $301.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.34 and a 200-day moving average of $177.97. Baidu has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

