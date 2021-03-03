BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BAE Systems stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $31.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,245,000 after purchasing an additional 565,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

