B. Riley Weighs in on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

SHOO stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

