B. Riley Raises Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target to $16.50

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $14.50 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDUS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of FDUS opened at $15.46 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $377.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

