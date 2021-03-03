B. Riley Downgrades Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SVC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Service Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,264,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,720,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 553,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $22,356,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $17,005,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

