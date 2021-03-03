B. Riley Comments on TravelCenters of America Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upgraded TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

TA opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $347.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 284.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 961,350 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at $14,190,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 743.5% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 594,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at $3,645,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at $4,955,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

