B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Trading Up 10.7%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 379,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 279,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $14.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.