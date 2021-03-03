AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Trading Up 6.6%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 274,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 536,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Get AXT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $541.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.52 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $370,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,000 shares of company stock worth $999,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AXT by 234.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AXT by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 54.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.