Aviva PLC Purchases 27,608 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,608 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $32,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $76,108,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

