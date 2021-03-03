Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $48,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.70.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.