Aviva PLC Has $43.59 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $43,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.