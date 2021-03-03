Aviva PLC Has $30.67 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Prudential Financial worth $30,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.