Aviva PLC Has $27.82 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aviva PLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,510,000 after buying an additional 377,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $868,446,000 after acquiring an additional 148,905 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,945,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

