Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $59.41 and last traded at $58.95, with a volume of 22077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

Specifically, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 60,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,369,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 152,093 shares of company stock worth $6,246,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

