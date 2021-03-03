Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.52

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 1792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDMO. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.90 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. Research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.