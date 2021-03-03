Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) were up 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.90 and last traded at $68.00. Approximately 321,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 242,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $364.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.75. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. Analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $217,437.12. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

