Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the January 28th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

OTCMKTS AVACF opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. Avance Gas has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVACF. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

