Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Update

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,274,100 shares, a growth of 401.7% from the January 28th total of 453,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,404,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CBWTF remained flat at $$0.28 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. The company has a market cap of $191.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.41.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 332.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.37%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

